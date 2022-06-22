The flood situation in Assam continues to worsen as the rising water levels of the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers flooded various districts across the state. The devastating floods have so far affected over 55 lakh people across 32 districts. The death toll due to heavy rains and floods in Assam reached 89 on Wednesday after seven more people were killed.
Assam death toll
The death toll in Assam due to floods was 30 in May. But it has now reached 89. The flood situation continues to remain grim.
Assessing damage
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said an inter-ministerial Central team would be dispatched to assess the damage.
Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the flood-hit areas in Nagaon, officials said, adding that the minister would visit a few relief camps there.
Reviewing the flood situation in different parts of Nagaon district. pic.twitter.com/3zGIMEXVam— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 22, 2022
"Interacted with people from 15 flood-affected villages who have taken shelter at the relief camp at Kampur College. Asked Nagaon DC in-charge to ensure everyone gets access to relief materials and take good care of children & lactating mothers," Sarma tweeted.
Took an hour-long boat journey in different areas of Nagaon district to assess the situation arising out of the floods that have impacted several lives. pic.twitter.com/hAzktqIq6p— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 22, 2022
The CM is also scheduled to visit Silchar to review the prevailing flood situation.
No food or drinking water
Villagers are leaving behind their homes, carrying only essential belongings to get to a safer place. Hundreds of villagers have no food, sanitation or drinking water.
Shelter and destruction
Over 2.6 lakh people have taken shelter in 862 relief camps. According to ASDMA, seven embankments were breached, 316 roads and 20 bridges were damaged by the floods.
Silchar under water
Many Silchar areas are underwater. The recent deaths were reported from Kamrup, one from Darrang, Karimganj, Tamulpur and Udalguri each.
Flood situation in Assam
According to officials, 2.16 lakh people across 506 villages in Cachar have been affected, whereas 1.47 lakh people have been affected in 454 villages.
Floods in Assam
Karimganj and Cachar are badly affected by the flood. Barpeta is the worst-affected district with 12.51 lakh people displaced.