Union Home Minister Amit Shah said an inter-ministerial Central team would be dispatched to assess the damage.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the flood-hit areas in Nagaon, officials said, adding that the minister would visit a few relief camps there.

"Interacted with people from 15 flood-affected villages who have taken shelter at the relief camp at Kampur College. Asked Nagaon DC in-charge to ensure everyone gets access to relief materials and take good care of children & lactating mothers," Sarma tweeted.

The CM is also scheduled to visit Silchar to review the prevailing flood situation.