On the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday today, the makers of his next film, which was tentatively titled #NTR30, revealed the title and the first look poster of the film.

The film is called Devara and the first look looks fierce with Jr NTR standing on rocks, next to the ocean with a spear in his hand, soaked in blood. Tarak seems to be looking at something far away with a stern expression and the waves are turbulent as they hit against the rocky shore. The look was revealed on the official Twitter handle of Jr NTR with the caption that read, "Devara".

The makers of the film had earlier released a poster, which showcased various types of swords. The caption on the poster read, "The sea is full of his stories...written in blood."

"Devara" is produced by Yuvasudha Arts & NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film is slated to release Pan Indian on 5th April 2024. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. "Devara" also marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the Telugu industry.

The film is produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Kosaraju Hari Krishna. Anirudh Ravichander will handle the music, R Rathnavelu will be the cinematographer, Subu Cyril will lead the art department, and Sreekar Prasad will serve as the editor.

Thanks to Rajamouli's RRR, Jr NTR is a global sensation right now with a huge fan following across the world. Hollywood's most popular directors James Cameron and Steven Speilberg have shown interest in working with him.

On the other side, he will be seen in his first Bollywood film War 2 which will have Hrithik Roshan as well. Fans of Tarak are super excited about this project for which he will be receiving a remuneration worth Rs 150 crores. Post that, he will be working with Prashanth Neel of KGF fame and Trivikram Srinivas as well.