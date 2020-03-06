A post on Facebook is doing the rounds with Dettol infectants bottle showing that the list of viruses it claims to kill also has the name 'coronavirus' written on it. Another picture being circulated is an image of a Dettol bottle and with a question underneath "if Coronavirus is so new and so dangerous how can Dettol kill it?" Though, there are posts going around; the company has something else to state.

Can Dettol kill coronavirus?

When these images started making their way to social media platforms; the company Reckitt Benckiser woke up to the queries among the masses that 'Can Dettol kill coronavirus?"

A statement from the company states that, yes, coronavirus can be killed with Dettol but not the new strain of the virus, which is claiming lives almost every day around the world.

What the company says

The company clearly stated that the label instead refers to more common strains of coronavirus, which it has been tested with and proven to kill.

Dettol manufacturing company states that the Wuhan strain has not been tested with the disinfectant sprays and liquids yet because the strain is not out for testing yet.

The firm reacted after a Facebook user posted a picture of Dettol disinfectant, saying it can kill coronavirus.

The company's statement said that the new strain of coronavirus isn't out for testing and nothing can be said on Dettol being able to kill the Wuhan strain yet.

The category of viruses that the disinfectant can kill includes the common cold strain of coronavirus.

The firm while talking to a leading media house stated that Dettol's effectiveness is being further tested and the company with its partners will try to ensure that RB has the latest understanding of the virus, route of transmission and will test the entire product range as soon as possible.

It was also added that earlier studies have clarified that doorknobs, handles, windows, table surfaces etc. are carriers of most germs and sanitizing them is one of the best ways to keep infections at bay.

The global death toll as of 4 March due to Covid-19 was 3,190, while more than 93,000 people have been infected in more than 90 countries.