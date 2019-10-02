Sivakarthikeyan's Namma Veettu Pillai is doing well at the box office despite the release of biggies like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and War in its home territory of Tamil Nadu. Thus showing the signs of becoming a profitable venture in the state.

As per the trade reports, Namma Veettu Pillai has enjoyed good occupancy rates in theatres in the B and C centres. The Gandhi Jayanthi holiday has ensured that it has run into packed houses in many centres. The evening and night shows are witnessing fantastic response from the rural audience.

On 2 October, Chiranjeevi's multilingual movie is released big across the nation along with Hindi movie War. While the two movies have dominated screens across the country, it has failed to impact the collection of Namma Veettu Pillai in Tamil Nadu.

In Chennai alone, the film is estimated to have grossed over Rs 2.70 crore, while the total collection of the flick across the state has approximately crossed over Rs 25+ crore. It has to be noted that the Pandiraj-directorial has got a better response from the rural audience than the urban cine-goers.

However, multilingual film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is being released by Super Good Films in Tamil Nadu and has seen the light of the day in over 150 theatres. The theatrical rights of the movie have been sold by the makers of Rs 7.6 crore. With the movie getting positive reviews, the Chiranjeevi-starrer could pose a threat for Tamil movies that include Namma Veettu Pillai.

Also, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War has also opened to positive response. It has to be seen how much it impacts the Tamil movies in its own backyard.