Kerala is one among the few states where coronavirus is showing no signs of slowing down. After the local self-government elections, the daily test positivity rate in the state is steadily climbing up, and it has crossed 10 in the last three days. Despite the surge in coronavirus cases, the Kerala government has decided to go ahead and open bars, beer parlours, and toddy shops in the state.

Strict social distancing measures to be observed

The Kerala government, on Monday, issued an order that allows bars, beer and wine parlors, and toddy shops to reopen following strict coronavirus protocols. It was in March that these shops were partially closed in the state, and until now, only parcel services were allowed.

Local media outlets revealed that the government took this decision after receiving instructions from the Excise Commissioner of the state. An order regarding the date of reopening and related information guidelines are expected to be unveiled on Wednesday.

According to reports, reopened bars should follow strict COVID-19 restrictions, and only two people will be allowed to sit at a table. Since mask cannot be made mandatory inside, the risk factor remains writ large.

Coronavirus in Kerala: Statistics and latest figures

Even though India has been recording a decline in daily coronavirus positive cases, there are no signs of the pandemic slowing down in Kerala. On December 20, there were a total of 22,400 cases reported in India. However, in Kerala, the number of positive cases reported on December 20 was above 5,000.

Shailaja teacher, the health minister of Kerala recently warned that the next two weeks are quite crucial for the state. She also urged everyone to lockdown themselves in their home to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

In the meantime, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured that free coronavirus vaccine shots will be given to all the people in the state. He also requested people in the state to follow social distancing measures without fail.