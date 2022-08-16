Artificial Intelligence comes to the rescue of TN authorities to prevent elephant deaths on railway tracks Close
Artificial Intelligence comes to the rescue of TN authorities to prevent elephant deaths on railway tracks

Is Yuan Wang 5, a research and survey vessel or a dual-use spy ship? The debate and claims notwithstanding, the Chinese ship arrived at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port on Tuesday. This despite the security concerns raised by India as to how the ship could gather information on New Delhi's military installations.

The ship, was initially scheduled to arrive at the Chinese built and leased Hambantota port on August 11. After first submitting a request to defer the ship, on August 13, Sri Lanka granted the necessary permissions required for the vessel to dock at the port from August 16-22. As per a report in the AFP, Hambantota port officials said the ship was allowed to dock at the island on the condition that it will not indulge in any research work while is Sri Lankan waters.

Chinese spy ship at Hambantota port.
Amidst pressure from India, Sri Lanka permanently stopped a Chinese spy ship at Hambantota port.IANS

War of indirect words between China & India

On August 8, Sri Lanka's foreign ministry spokesperson, in a press conference, said that they had submitted a request to China to defer the ship's arrival. Following which, China insinuating India's interference, said, "that it was completely unjustified for other countries to pressurise Sri Lanka and grossly interfere in its internal affairs." New Delhi has rejected Chinese claims that India put pressure on Sri Lanka to turn the ship away.

Hambantota port in Sri Lanka
A group of Sri Lankan visitors at the new deep water shipping port watch Chinese dredging ships work in Hambantota, 240km southeast of Colombo, March 24, 2010. The port is a joint venture between Sri Lanka and China, and when completed will be the largest port in the country and expects to attract more then 100 vessels a day. China was the largest foreign funding source for Sri Lanka in 2009 with $1.2 billion. Picture taken March 24, 2010.REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Why is India concerned about Hambantota port?

A Chinese vessel arriving at the port hasn't taken India by surprise, whose concerns about the Hambantota port are nothing new. Back in 2017, in what is alleged to be a part of the Chinse debt trap, Colombo leased the port to Chinese company for 99 years, after it was unable to keep its loan repayment commitments. Ever since, there have been fears over the potential use of the port for Beijing's military ambitions.

Chinese engineer at Hambantota port in Sri lanka
A Chinese engineer looks over the excavation process at the construction site for the new deep water shipping port in Hambantota, 240km (149 miles) southeast of Colombo, March 24, 2010. The port is a joint venture between Sri Lanka and China, and when completed will be the largest port in the country and expects to attract more then 100 vessels a day. China was the largest foreign funding source for Sri Lanka in 2009 with $1.2 billion. Picture taken March 24 2010.REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

What Sri Lanka says

After first requesting to defer the ship's arrival, Sri Lanka finally gave in. While granting permission, Sri Lanka has said that the security permission was given for the vessel for, "replenishment purposes." Sri Lanka's foreign ministry has released a statement that, "The security and cooperation in the neighbourhood are of utmost priority in handling the issue of Wang Yang 5."

Also Read