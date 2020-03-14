Coronavirus has propelled the world into a state of fright. As the global crisis deepens, all industries and governments have been hit hard by the disease which has been declared a pandemic by the WHO. The film industry in India and around the world has also been affected by the crisis.

While the panic spreads, life must go on and that must be the philosophy right now. Pooja Hegde in a daredevil move has travelled to Georgia in the USA to shoot for Prabhas20. However, the state has confirmed 42 cases of Coronavirus so far.

Pooja Hegde travels to Coronavirus-hit Georgia for Prabhas20 shoot

Prabhas20 is one of this year's biggest and most-awaited Telugu blockbusters. The romantic entertainer will feature Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The shoot for the film is currently underway in Georgia.

While there are high expectations and excitement for the film, the concerns are just as high considering the ongoing pandemic of Coronavirus. Pooja Hegde is joining the shoot in Georgia where Prabhas is already shooting for the film.

Georgia has seen a large number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the state 42 were confirmed yesterday and earlier this week a 67-year-old patient succumbed to the virus. Most patients seem to lie in the 18 to 59 age bracket and 45 per cent are over 60 years of age.

40-year-old Prabhas has been in Georgia for a while now shooting for the film, while 29-year-old will be joining him there. The actress also posted a photo wearing a mask from her travels on Instagram, from actress the actress captioned it, "The things I do for the love of films..."

The film slated to release in November this year is directed by KK Radha Krishna. The first look of the film will be shared on Ugadi this year. We hope all the sacrifices the actors and makers are making for the film will pay off. Numerous films in Bollywood have cancelled foreign shoot schedules and pushed release dates amid Coronavirus fears. The film industry is surely having a nasty brush with the deadly disease.