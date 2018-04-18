Researchers have found that sitting for long hours in not only bad for your hips but also your brain. It affects a section of the brain that is critical for memory.

According to a study by UCLA researchers, sitting for long hours is as bad as smoking increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and premature death.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 50 to 70 percent of people spend six or more hours per day sitting and 20 to 35 percent spend four or more hours a day watching TV. In another study conducted by the National Health and Nutrition Examination, it was found that sedentary lifestyle shortens the life expectancy of people. In fact, if Americans cut their sitting time in half, their life expectancy would increase roughly by two years.

In a 2011 New York report, Dr. James Levine professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic said that sitting is a 'lethal activity'.

Scientists often call it as a sitting disease as sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, and a cascade of health problems.

Standing or moving help in burning more calories, improves posture, tones muscles, and increases blood flow. So, if you have a desk job and spend most of the time of your day sitting, here are few ways in which you can increase the daily activities: