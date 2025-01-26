social media

Breaking the ice, the ruling National Conference has initiated the process to placate the annoyed Lok Sabha member from the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, Aga Rahullah Mehdi ahead of the coming Budgam assembly by-elections.

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, along with advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, met with Aga Rahullah Mehdi and discussed the prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Chief Minister, after coming out of Aga Rahullah's house, termed the meeting as a courtesy call and said that some developmental issues were discussed with the Lok Sabha member.

Sources said that Surinder Choudhary and Nasir Aslam Wani conveyed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's message to the annoyed leader.

"Saturday's meeting was the first move to pacify the annoyed leader who has publically aired his differences with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah", sources said.

"I feel proud to meet Aga Ruhullah, who is not only a political leader but also a religious cleric,", the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Choudhary evaded a response to a question on who will be NC's candidate for the Budgam Assembly seat, where by-polls have to be held before April 20. "We have come for a cup of tea and let's talk about that only," he said.

Earlier Omar, Medhi indulged in a war of words

After staging a protest along with leaders of the opposition in front of the residence of the Chief Minister on the issue of existing reservation rules, Lok Sabha member Aga Rahullah Medhi indulged in a war of words with Omar Abdullah on many issues.

Amid serious differences between Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Aga Rahullah Mehdi, National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah lambasted Srinagar Lok Sabha member.

These differences have surfaced on three major issues of the state—reservation, statehood, and Article 370. The different views of the two leaders are not only creating discontent within the party but are also affecting Jammu and Kashmir's politics.

Differences are visible between Omar Abdullah and Aga Ruhullah on the question of reservation. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by his minister Sakina Itoo to review the present reservation rules.

Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has openly opposed the present reservation rules. Despite being an elected Lok Sabha member of the ruling party, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi staged a protest outside the residence of the Chief Minister along with agitating students and leaders of the opposition parties.

On January 4, while addressing a press conference the Chief Minister suggested Mehdi to lead the charge, alongside Members of the Parliament from other parties, to comprehensively address the issue of the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

In response, Aga Mehdi took to 'X', reaffirming his commitment to the restoration of Article 370 and rejecting what he called the "hollow promise" of mere statehood.

"Since 2019, my political stance has been crystal clear," Mehdi wrote. "The abrogation of Article 370 was a calculated act of humiliation, a deep wound inflicted to undermine our sacrifices and subjugate our future. I cannot sidestep the fight for our special status and settle for statehood alone." He added that January, coinciding with the adoption of India's Constitution, would be an ideal time to organize such a protest, and he pledged to garner support from at least 100 MPs.

Farooq snubbed Mehdi

On January 10, Dr. Farooq Abdullah came in support of the Chief Minister and snubbed Lok Sabha member Aga Rahullah Medhi for his repeated outbursts against Omar Abdullah.

Rebuking Aga Ruhullah Mehdi for undermining the authority of the Chief Minister, Dr. Farooq said that Omar Abdullah is the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir because of the people's choice.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah advised Mehdi to pursue his confrontation with Delhi independently.

"He is free to fight with the Central Government," Farooq Abdullah said in response to Aga Ruhullah's recent statements. He added, "Mehdi has his own language, his own stand, and his own thinking. Let him speak what he wants to speak. He is under some kind of misconception".