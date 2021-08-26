The most difficult genre for any artist is comedy. It requires perfect comic timing by which an actor can tickle the funny bone of the audience. Swabhiman Ball, popularly known as Mr.Swabhi on social media, knows how to make people laugh, thanks to his spontaneous comic timing. He is from Jharkhand, Deoghar and currently, he is pursuing a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed). Simultaneously, he is also creating comedy videos which he very often posts on his social media. It has been his dream to become an actor since his childhood.

With no access to expensive DSLRs, he shot comedy videos on his phone. It was his brother who suggested that he shoot videos and post them on social media. "To be honest, I did not know how to use Facebook and Instagram when I got to know about it. It was my brother who created an account and taught me about it and I posted my first comedy video on TikTok which was loved by the audience," he recalls.

People started recognizing him and his comedy video content clicked with everyone. "I got a request from a lot of people to create comedy videos in Bangla but He was stuck with creating Hindi videos. I feel proud that I am representing my language on various social media platforms and entertaining people with it", he stated.

He currently has near to 100k followers as a fanbase on Instagram and 122k followers as a fanbase on Tiktok, And 1.8 Million followers as a fanbase on Josh. He is an Actor, Influencer, Blogger, Digital creator, and Musician. He also launched instrumental music.

In his career, the actor has garnered the attention of various small-scale and large-scale brands. He says he has collaborated with many brands, and there are various other brand collaborations in the pipeline. According to rumous, he is even in talks for a film, and his fans might get to see him on screen soon. When asked if the news is true, he said, "I am currently bringing a lot of entertainment bonanza for my fans. All I can say is that the wait will be worth it."