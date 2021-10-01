What your wedding looks like depends entirely on how the moment has been captured on camera and frozen to eternity. Of all the people that need to be happy and well-fed at your wedding, place the photographer right on top. That's a lesson that Netizens received, when the post of a photographer deleting all the wedding photos went viral.

Heat, hunger and humiliation got to him and he deleted all the photos right in front of the groom after being denied a fifteen-minute break to eat food at the wedding.

"I'm not really a photographer, I'm a dog groomer. I take lots of photos pf dogs all day to put on my Facebook and Instagram, It's 'my thing' if that makes sense," wrote the photographer on social media platform Reddit.

He further wrote that a groom-friend who wanted to save money on wedding photography, convinced him to click his wedding pictures. Despite being told that it wasn't his forte, the groom insisted that the pictures didn't have to be perfect.

The photographer further said that he agreed to capture the wedding for $250 and was to start working at 11a.m and finish at 7.30pm. He also wrote, "Around 5 pm, food is being served and I was told I cannot stop to eat because I need to be photographer; in fact, they didn't save me a spot at any table."

Not just the literal heat in the absence of AC, but the hunger and heat of the moment got to him. "The groom told me that I need to either be photographer or leave without pay. I asked if he was sure, and he said yes, so I deleted all the photos." The photographer also said that he was so thirsty that at that point, he would have paid $250 just for a glass of cold water and somewhere to sit for five minutes.

Netizens come out in full support...



Imagine requesting someone to click your wedding and then denying them food, water or table reservation. One user posted, "If someone doesn't offer you the basic necessities, then they are not a mate and definitely not entitled to those rates." As for the couple, that's been off social media and on a honeymoon break, people have been pestering them for wedding photos. However, another user opined, that the photographs should have been sold to him at triple the price later.