The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir recorded 58.11 percent polling in all five Lok Sabha constituencies- the all-time highest in the last 35 years.

On Saturday, polling for the newly crafted Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency was concluded peacefully with a historic turnout of 53 percent of polling.

In a historic display of democratic fervour, electors in the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency turned out in remarkable numbers to vote peacefully in the sixth phase of country-wide general elections to the 18th Lok Sabha registering a significant voter turnout of around 53 percent

"The significant participation of voters, including first-timers, women, and senior citizens stands testament to the strength and resilience of democracy in the Union Territory", said Chief Electoral Officer, Pandurang K Pole while elaborating on details in this regard.

With the conclusion of the Lok Sabha Polls in the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir has registered an unprecedented 58.11 percent polling in its five Parliamentary Constituencies which is highest in the past 35 years, added the CEO.

The peaceful conduct of polling in the last phase in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed around 53% voting in the districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, and Poonch besides the Shopian and Rajouri districts partly.

First time after 30 years elections were conducted without a boycott call

This remarkable participation marks a new era of peace and civic engagement in these districts. This year's elections were conducted without any boycott calls or intimidation, exhibiting voters' unwavering belief in the power of the ballot.

Not even a single polling station reported zero voting, a testament to the widespread enthusiasm and commitment to the democratic process.

The corresponding percentage for the last Lok Sabha election in 2019 was 9.70 %.

Year Anantnag

2019 9.70

2014 28.80

2009 27.10

2004 15.04

1999 14.32

1998 28.15

1996 50.02

1991 No election was held, due to turmoil

1989 5.07

Since the eruption of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the highest-ever poll percentage in Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency was recorded in the year 1996 at 50.02%. Hence the poll percentage of 53 percent is the highest in the last 35 years, since the eruption of militancy in J&K.

The CEO attributed the success and high voter turnout to certain factors including improved security, law, and order environment in the last 4-5 years, mobilization by 20 candidates and political parties, election awareness through SVEEP activities, and more importantly voters' strong belief that it is the ballot which can lead to sustainable development.

Votes seal the fate of prominent politicians of J&K

With 58.11 percent polling, voters of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir sealed the fate of prominent politicians including Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, and former Chief Ministers namely Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, veteran politician and two-time Lok Sabha member Choudhary Lal Singh, chairman of the Peoples' Conference Sajad Lone and veteran Gujjar leader Mian Altaf.

Dr. Jitendra Singh is a BJP candidate for the Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seat where Congress has fielded Choudhary Lal Singh. Omar Abdullah contested elections on north Kashmir's Baramulla seat against the Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Lone. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is locked in a tough electoral battle with the National Conference leader Mian Altaf.

18th Lok Sabha election's turnout is the highest ever after the eruption of terrorism in J&K.

2024 58.11

2019 44.07

2014 49.58

2009 39.04

2004 34.07

1999 30.89

1998 43.35

1996 47.99

1989 29.93

The last highest voter turnout was 49.58 % in year 2014. This year's poll percentage is quite high compared to the earlier poll percentage.