Demi Rose sure seems to be treating her Instagram like a business. The model has been posting regularly to her account. And each post has been a sizzling tease. She certainly wants her fans coming back for more.

Her latest snap isn't that different. In the pic, Demi can be seen posing in a tight orange top and bikini bottom. The top says "Over It" on it and it seems to stretch tightly over her ample chest.

Demi seems to be reading her assets in the tight top. No doubt, her fans would be thrilled with this latest post. All 14 million of them.

She captioned the post: I'm over people shaming people for how they look, I'm over people that aren't pure and transparent, I'm over lockdown, I'm over not being able to connect with all my friends, I'm over a lot.

She went on to write that she wasn't over loving as freely and as openly as she can, appreciating all that is, letting go of what doesn't serve her and having faith in all that's to come. She goes on to ask, what are you over? @fashionnova fashionnovapartner

Thy is quite a touching sentiment. The post however, seems like a promotional one, though the message is quite moving.

It looks like Demi Rose wants to conquer Instagram and nothing is going to stop her. The model took to the social media platform yet again and posted a snap of herself.

In the snap, Demi can be seen in a tight dress that seems to barely cover her backside. But she seems to want it that way.

Demi can be seen with her back to the camera, giving it a sultry gaze as she teases her derrière. Her hair can be seen falling over her back in the snap.

The snap seems to be a promotional post. A contest with a chance to win 100 $ worth of merchandise. Demi sure knows how to tease her fans. While also keeping those she models for satisfied.

Demi seems to be working harder than ever, now that she has 14 million followers. She seems to have realised that Instagram may very well be the backbone of her career.

Demi might owe a large chunk of her earnings to these promotions and she probably can't afford to lose them to a quarantine. But a burgeoning following may very well be there start for the model.

She might very well make an empire of her own one day. The way she has used a social media platform to launch a successful modelling career. It doesn't seem like much of a leap to think that Demi might branch out into other things as well.

Speaking to MailOnline she revealed that she sticks to her 'healthy' routine and said that nuts are the fattiest foods she eats.

Demi certainly seems to understand the sacrifices required to make her career successful and they certainly seem to be paying off. You can check out the pic here: