Prince William shares a very loving relationship with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her love for him might just have made the Queen go against royal tradition.

In a report that was published in the National Enquirer, it has been claimed that Queen Elizabeth is suffering from dementia and during a "moment of clarity," she snubbed her own son to make Prince William and Kate Middleton the next King and Queen of England, respectively. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles, father and mother of William and Harry, are slated to be the next King and Queen.

However, Gossip Cop has proved it in a point by point basis that the US tabloid magazine returned to its bizarre plot about Queen Elizabeth throwing "protocol out the window and... deciding to skip a generation and name her favourite grandson instead of her oldest son as the next monarch."

NE stated that the source, who is a palace insider that Queen has always looked down upon his own son Prince Charles on the grounds that he "lacked the fortitude to rule." Meanwhile, the Queen believes that her grandson Prince Williams "has strength and discipline to lead... The people like him and say he's more genuine than his father ever was."

The same insider further revealed that the Queen holds Kate Middleton in high regards. She believes that the Duchess of Cambridge has the "compassion and composure" to lead the people of England after her.

It has also been alleged by the tabloid magazine that in a secret ceremony the crown has officially passed over to the Queen's grandson. Apart from that, Her Majesty has also "ordered (Prince Charles) to leave England and settle outside the U.K" and that this news has left Prince Charles shaken.

However, without getting into the debate whether Queen Elizabeth suffers from dementia or not, and even if she does (which she does not, for sure) she cannot go ahead and do whatever she pleases to do. The Settlement Act of 1701 and the Bill of Rights of 1689 sets the laws for the line of succession and the royal family has been following that for the past 300 years.

And on top of that, the Queen officially appointed Prince Charles her successor in April 2018 and steps are been taken to ensure that the transition is a smooth one.