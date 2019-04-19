Delilah Belle Hamlin is an up and coming model who dreams of being an Angel one day, a Victoria's Secret Angel to be precise. The 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin showed a video of herself having fun in a pool. The model showed off her enviable figure as she had fun in the pool in her birthday suit.

Delilah did not have a stitch of clothing on her as she worked for the camera. The young model spoke to Teen Vogue about her experience as a model. "I didn't expect to enjoy traveling as much as I do. I love learning about other cultures and their take on fashion. It's truly inspiring," said the young beauty.

When asked if she had any advice for aspiring models, Delilah said that she believes that the key is to be nice to everyone around you regardless of who they are or what they do... a security guard or someone getting you coffee on set. Every single person you work with is important and should be recognized for their hard work.

Delilah had a few surprising revelations about Los Angeles as well as her own life. "Sometimes, I honestly wish I grew up somewhere more peaceful," Belle told Paper, noting that life in Los Angeles isn't always what it appears on Instagram. "I think what most people don't realize is that it's not just glamorous all the time," adding that "it's important to have your escapes."

Delilah sure seems to be on her way to having a successful modeling career of her own. You can check out the video here: