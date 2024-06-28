Delhi Police organised its 'Passing Out Parade' for the Sub Inspectors (SIs), Head Constables (HCs) and Constables of different batches at the Delhi Police Academy on Wednesday. A total of 4 PSIs and 1351 HCs, including over 450 female recruits, were part of this ceremony. The cohort also consisted of 15 people with disabilities. The 15 Divyang personnel will be posted in various clerical capacities.

This marks a significant step towards mainstreaming and bridging the gaps on gender and disability-related inclusion within the police forces.

Special Commissioner, Law & Order-Delhi Police, Sh. Dependra Pathak, took the salute of the new recruits on the momentous occasion. The newly inducted police personnel have been trained in an array of skills ranging from administrative operations to activities in the fields of cyber security, online crime, communication and the new criminal laws (which are coming into effect on July 1, 2024). Amongst the recruits, 1,000 are graduates, while 92 are postgraduates.

The Special Commissioner, while speaking to the media, stated, "It is for the first time in the history of Delhi Police that 15 head constables with disabilities have been recruited" Of the 1,355 personnel who were inducted on Wednesday, women and person's with disabilities constituted a large number. The Spl. Comissioner also added "They will enrich the force with diversity and foster the spirit of nationhood in Delhi Police. It is a moment of pride for the organisation"

In 2015, the Government of India had approved 33 percent reservation for women in direct recruitment in Non-Gazetted posts from Constable to Sub-Inspector to promote the representation of women within the police forces of all Union Territories (including Delhi). As of 2022, there were 10,205 female personnel in the Delhi Police.