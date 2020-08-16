Five women were rescued by a Delhi Fire Service team after an acupuncture clinic in a building in Delhi's Pitampura caught fire on Sunday morning, an official said.

1 woman rescued from clinic, 4 women from 2nd floor

One of the women was rescued from the clinic and the four others from the building's second floor.

"We received a fire call at 11 am at Rajdhani Enclave in Pitampura and rushed seven fire tenders to the spot. The building has a basement and three storeys. The four women were stuck on the second floor," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The five women identified were Swati, 27, Laxmi Kansal, 52, Pridhi Kansal, 25, Malika Kansal, 23, and Asha Rani. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.