The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Election Commission of India regarding a petition that mandates Aadhaar numbers to be linked with citizen's election identity cards.

The petition was filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay who sought provisions for 'Aadhaar-based election voting system'. The plea urges to "eliminate bogus voting and voters duplicity."

"Authentication of voters, the security of the voting process and protecting the voted data" were identified as key challenges of the current voting system according to the petition, ANI news agency reported.

The plea proposes to implement 'e-voting system' that will use finger and face biometric data saved in the Aadhaar database.

"In this system, the database would be updated every time before an election. The main benefits are that voting process shall be speedy and most of the tasks shall be done automatically by the system," the plea proposes.

The petition is likely to be heard by the court on Tuesday.

In May, a plea filed by Upadhyay was moved before the Delhi High Court which sought directions to implement two-child norm to control India's population.