Though the national capital is set to get 150 mohalla clinics on Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is away from the goal of 1,000 clinics.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain will inaugurate one of the 150 clinics, to be opened in different parts of the city, according to an official statement.

Bogged down by red tape in land acquisition, the Delhi government could open only 301 clinics since it came to power in 2015. But the AAP government is confident of fulfilling its promise by the end of tenure next month.

These clinics, part of the state government's affordable health initiative, has helped in providing health facilities at almost people's doorsteps, making it more accessible.

Such is the response that as many as 30 mohalla clinics are working double shifts. While the clinic's timing is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m, those with double shifts operate 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 1 p.m and 7 p.m. with different sets of staff, including doctors, according to a health department official.

The clinics, functional on all days except Sunday, provide services such as basic medical care for common illnesses like fever, diarrhoea, skin problems, respiratory problems, first aid for injuries and burns, dressing and management of minor wounds and referral services.

It also allows 212 tests by the empanelled laboratories and provides medicine and check-ups free.