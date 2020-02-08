While the voting for the Assembly election is underway in the national capital, a polling officer posted at Babarpur Assembly constituency died on Saturday, February 8.

Confirming the news of the death of the polling officer, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said, "Yes, one of our polling officer number 3, Udham Singh passed away this morning."

Babarpur constituency is situated in east Delhi. According to the poll panel officials, Singh passed away after a cardiac arrest.

"However, the real cause of his death will be ascertained by the doctors," a poll official said. He was declared brought dead to the hospital.

Voting for the 70-member Assembly is underway in Delhi where the ruling AAP, BJP and the Congress are in a direct fight against each other. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.