Delhi Dynamos take on ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi as Indian Super League 2018-19 season resumes after the first international break on Wednesday, October 17.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The ISL tie between the Dynamos and the ATK will start at 7:30 pm IST and 3 pm BST.

Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Dynamos vs ATK preview

The Dynamos will be hoping to resume their campaign in style as they have a chance to top the table after Wednesday's tie at home. Josep Gombau's men played only one match before the break and stole a point from a much-fancied FC Goa team at home.

Rana Gharami opened the scoring for the Dynamos, who were looking good to even clinch three points from their season opener. However, an 84th-minute strike from Diego Carlos made sure FC Goa finished with a point.

The Dynamos will be hoping to continue the good work against an ATK side, who have got off to their worst start since the inception of ISL in 2014.

ATK are heading into the match after two back-to-back defeats. Steve Coppell's side, who are languishing at the bottom of the 10-team table, are yet to score a goal in the ongoing season.

Following an opening day defeat to Kerala Blasters on the road, ATK suffered a shock loss to North East United after being reduced to 10 men in the first half at home before the break.

Despite the presence of stars, including Manuel Lanzarote and Kalu Uche, ATK's poor start to the campaign has helped raise eyebrows. Nonetheless, head coach Coppell believes there is still a lot of time to make a strong comeback.

"First and foremost, we are just looking forward to the game, obviously after our last defeat. We didn't give ourselves much of a chance of a victory in our last game, obviously because we had a player sent off after 30 minutes. This is a chance to get ourselves on the right foot and we are looking forward to the challenge," Coppell said.

Uche had joined the team late but the Nigerian forward will be hoping to make a mark against his former club, the Dynamos, for whom he scored 13 goals last season.

ATK need to hit the restart button quickly and give something to cheer for their fans during the festive period. However, it's not going to be easy against the Dynamos, who have stitched a six-match unbeaten run at home during the course of which they have scored 15 goals and conceded just six.

ISL 2018-19: Global TV guide

Southeast Asia: Fox Sports 3

US: ESPN+