The shortage of beds assigned for COVID-19 patients in Delhi has left people perplexed. Finding a bed in a hospital to get treatment amid the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered panic in the national capital. Shocking incidents of people unable to find beds in Delhi to get their loved ones treated for coronavirus have come to light, raising fingers at the government's inability to handle the crisis. In view of this, the Delhi government ordered 22 private hospitals to increase the number of beds allotted to COVID-19 patients.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government had ordered 20 percent of the total beds in private hospitals with more than 50 beds to be reserved for COVID-19 treatment. But the demand for more has resulted in assigning more beds for coronavirus patients. In consultation with 22 private hospitals, Delhi has more than doubled the number of COVID beds in 22 private hospitals.

List of private hospitals and revised allocation of beds

Hospital Total beds COVID beds Apollo (Sarita Vihar) 700 300 Batra (Tuglakabad) 495 400 Fortis (Shalimar Bagh) 262 100 Fortis (Vasant Kunj) 162 200 (to be verified) Fortis (Okhla) 310 100 Max (PPG) 400 150 Max (Shalimar Bagh) 280 156 Max (East/West Block) 539 100 Max (Max Smart) 200 200 BLK (Pusa Road) 400 150 Maharaj Agersain Pb (Punjabi Bagh) 400 200 Shanti Mukand (Vikas Marg) 200 100 Manipal (Dwarka) 200 100 Holy Family (Okhla) 345 200 St. Stephens (Tis Hazari) 595 200 Park Hospital (Meera Bagh) 265 100 Venkateshwar (Dwarka) 200 100 Jaipur Golden (Rohini) 240 100 HAHC (Hamdard Nagar) 470 200 Mata Chanan Devi (Janakpuri) 210 100 Aakash Health Care (Dwarka) 200 100 Sri Balaji Action (Paschim Vihar) 250 100

Display bed vacancy at entry gate

In addition to allotting more beds for COVID-19 patients in 22 private hospitals, the government also ordered all private hospitals to display a 12x10 ft size flex board at the entry gate about the vacancy of beds. This information should help patients and ambulances take immediate action without having to inquire about bed availability from the reception. There's also a Delhi Corona app, where details of the COVID beds in all hospitals are displayed.