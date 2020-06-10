Man eating dead dog meat on Delhi-Jaipur highway Close
The shortage of beds assigned for COVID-19 patients in Delhi has left people perplexed. Finding a bed in a hospital to get treatment amid the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered panic in the national capital. Shocking incidents of people unable to find beds in Delhi to get their loved ones treated for coronavirus have come to light, raising fingers at the government's inability to handle the crisis. In view of this, the Delhi government ordered 22 private hospitals to increase the number of beds allotted to COVID-19 patients.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government had ordered 20 percent of the total beds in private hospitals with more than 50 beds to be reserved for COVID-19 treatment. But the demand for more has resulted in assigning more beds for coronavirus patients. In consultation with 22 private hospitals, Delhi has more than doubled the number of COVID beds in 22 private hospitals.

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal is addressing a press conference in Delhi.Twitter/ANI

List of private hospitals and revised allocation of beds

Hospital Total beds COVID beds
Apollo (Sarita Vihar) 700 300
Batra (Tuglakabad) 495 400
Fortis (Shalimar Bagh) 262 100
Fortis (Vasant Kunj) 162 200 (to be verified)
Fortis (Okhla) 310 100
Max (PPG) 400 150
Max (Shalimar Bagh) 280 156
Max (East/West Block) 539 100
Max (Max Smart) 200 200
BLK (Pusa Road) 400 150
Maharaj Agersain Pb (Punjabi Bagh) 400 200
Shanti Mukand (Vikas Marg) 200 100
Manipal (Dwarka) 200 100
Holy Family (Okhla) 345 200
St. Stephens (Tis Hazari) 595 200
Park Hospital (Meera Bagh) 265 100
Venkateshwar (Dwarka) 200 100
Jaipur Golden (Rohini) 240 100
HAHC (Hamdard Nagar) 470 200
Mata Chanan Devi (Janakpuri) 210 100
Aakash Health Care (Dwarka) 200 100
Sri Balaji Action (Paschim Vihar) 250 100

Display bed vacancy at entry gate

Coronavirus in India
Coronavirus

In addition to allotting more beds for COVID-19 patients in 22 private hospitals, the government also ordered all private hospitals to display a 12x10 ft size flex board at the entry gate about the vacancy of beds. This information should help patients and ambulances take immediate action without having to inquire about bed availability from the reception. There's also a Delhi Corona app, where details of the COVID beds in all hospitals are displayed.