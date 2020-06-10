The shortage of beds assigned for COVID-19 patients in Delhi has left people perplexed. Finding a bed in a hospital to get treatment amid the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered panic in the national capital. Shocking incidents of people unable to find beds in Delhi to get their loved ones treated for coronavirus have come to light, raising fingers at the government's inability to handle the crisis. In view of this, the Delhi government ordered 22 private hospitals to increase the number of beds allotted to COVID-19 patients.
Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government had ordered 20 percent of the total beds in private hospitals with more than 50 beds to be reserved for COVID-19 treatment. But the demand for more has resulted in assigning more beds for coronavirus patients. In consultation with 22 private hospitals, Delhi has more than doubled the number of COVID beds in 22 private hospitals.
List of private hospitals and revised allocation of beds
|Hospital
|Total beds
|COVID beds
|Apollo (Sarita Vihar)
|700
|300
|Batra (Tuglakabad)
|495
|400
|Fortis (Shalimar Bagh)
|262
|100
|Fortis (Vasant Kunj)
|162
|200 (to be verified)
|Fortis (Okhla)
|310
|100
|Max (PPG)
|400
|150
|Max (Shalimar Bagh)
|280
|156
|Max (East/West Block)
|539
|100
|Max (Max Smart)
|200
|200
|BLK (Pusa Road)
|400
|150
|Maharaj Agersain Pb (Punjabi Bagh)
|400
|200
|Shanti Mukand (Vikas Marg)
|200
|100
|Manipal (Dwarka)
|200
|100
|Holy Family (Okhla)
|345
|200
|St. Stephens (Tis Hazari)
|595
|200
|Park Hospital (Meera Bagh)
|265
|100
|Venkateshwar (Dwarka)
|200
|100
|Jaipur Golden (Rohini)
|240
|100
|HAHC (Hamdard Nagar)
|470
|200
|Mata Chanan Devi (Janakpuri)
|210
|100
|Aakash Health Care (Dwarka)
|200
|100
|Sri Balaji Action (Paschim Vihar)
|250
|100
Display bed vacancy at entry gate
In addition to allotting more beds for COVID-19 patients in 22 private hospitals, the government also ordered all private hospitals to display a 12x10 ft size flex board at the entry gate about the vacancy of beds. This information should help patients and ambulances take immediate action without having to inquire about bed availability from the reception. There's also a Delhi Corona app, where details of the COVID beds in all hospitals are displayed.