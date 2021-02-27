Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said that a six-lane express highway economic corridor linking Delhi and Dehradun via Haridwar will drastically reduce the travel time between two cities.

Setting 2024 as the deadline for this project Gadkari further added that the travel time between the two cities will reduce from the existing 5 hours to about two hours.

"Six lane project to cost Rs 12,300 crore"

Taking on to Twitter, Gadkari wrote, "Announced the new Economic Corridor of Delhi-Dehradun for Uttarakhand today. The total cost of this 6-lane project of 210 km total length is 12,300 crores. The project will be awarded by August 2021 and will be completed by 2023."

He also added, "Announced new connectivity to Haridwar in Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. New connectivity has been provided for Haridwar in this route passing through Basera, Manakpur, Khataferi, Roorkee, Mehberkalam in which a new 6-lane route will be built from Saharanpur bypass. This will reduce the distance from Delhi to Haridwar from 6 hours to 2 hours."

जिसमें सहारनपुर बाईपास से 6-लेन का नया मार्ग बनाया जाएगा। इससे दिल्ली से हरिद्वार की दूरी 6 घंटे से घटकर 2 घंटे रह जाएगी। #PragatiKaHighway — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 26, 2021

The length of the Dehradun-Delhi expressway will be 210 km and the total project cost will be about Rs 12,300 crore. In advance of the Kumbh Mela, Gadkari also dedicated four major highway projects to the public and practically laid the foundation stone for three highway projects in Haridwar.

Moreover, some major highways including Muzaffarnagar-Haridwar four-lane highway, Roorkee-Chutmalpur four-lane highway, Haridwar-Dehradun four-lane highway, and Muzaffarnagar-Haridwar bridge across the Haridwar escape canal have all been dedicated to the public.