Iza Setia is an internationally trained celebrity makeup artist based in Delhi who has been working in a tremendous way to make her clients feel truly amazing by bringing the best in them. She owns a luxury unisex salon in South Delhi by the name 'Iza Setia Makeovers'.

Iza has been associated with the huge brands PAN India for her impeccable taste in makeup trends.

Iza has been proudly associated with renowned brands in the Bollywood industry like Gauahar Khan, Kainaat Arora, Ihana Dhillon, Arshi Khan, Himanshi Khurana and many more. She has been appreciated with many awards and recognitions throughout India by the honourable names in the industry like Sushmita Sen, Esha Gupta, Raveena Tandon, Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu.

Iza is known to use her makeup skills to enhance the beauty of a person with the luxury and premium brands she uses on them ranging from Chanel, Giorgio Armani, Anastasia, Dior to Huda Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and many more.

In her words, She believes she has been destined to make her beautiful brides feel special on their most important day and she won't trade this life for anything else in this world as this is the only thing that gives her immense pleasure.

