Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the industry and ever since they have got married, they have been setting major relationship goals for everyone.

After dating each other for a couple of years, they got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. Whenever the couple have been spotted by the paps they have been extremely cordial and the duo never fails to impress fans.

Katrina Kaif trolled for travelling in economy class: "At least take business or first class"

Recently, a video of the couple went viral on social media where they can be seen travelling in economy class. The video showed the 'Tiger 3' actress sitting next to Vicky in economy class. She was dressed in a black hoodie and a black cap with her face covered in a black mask. On the other hand, Vicky looked dapper in an oversized sweatshirt. The couple was seen busy with their phones.

This truly showed their down-to-earth personality and lefts fans even more impressed. However, the trolls didn't miss this chance to mock the actress for travelling in economy class instead of a private jet.

One user wrote, "She was travelling with Salman on a private plane, or with Vicky, on a third-class plane, hahaha." Another user commented, "At least take business or first class...not economic." A third user trolled her for getting married to Vicky Kaushal and said, "Dekha gareeb se shaadi karne kaa nateeja....agar bhai se shaadi Karli hoti to private Jett mein ghoomti (This is what happens when you get married to a poor person. If you would have married Salman Khan you would be flying in private jet)." Another comment read, "Who wears glasses inside the plane I wonder."

Fans came in support of the couple

However, in response to such nasty trolls, several netizens supported the couple and praised them for travelling with common people. One fan wrote, "While I do love to watch any video that has katrina in it..but filming her while she's travelling with her husband somehow seems unethical and invasion of privacy!"

While another commented, "People telling about her economy class traveling, have no rights to do that. It's her money, her wish. If they wish to travel that way, it's there choice. They aren't asking you for money!"

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the recently released film 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Kiara Advani and Bhoomi Pednekar. On the hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen in 'Phone Bhoot' with Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be next seen in 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan.