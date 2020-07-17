Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Leh on July 17, on a two-day-long visit to carry out a comprehensive review of the security scenario in the region in wake of the border row with China.

Accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane arrive at Stakna, Leh, Singh witnessed the para dropping skills of the Armed Forces.

The Defence Minister is said to visit Ladakh today and Srinagar tomorrow, July 18. Today, Singh will visit Stakna and Lukung forward areas. Later in the afternoon, he would be flying to Srinagar.

Defence Minister witnesses para dropping & scoping weapons at Stakna

Troops of Indian Armed Forces carry out para dropping exercise at Stakna, Leh in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane.

Earlier today, Rajnath Singh tweeted about his visit, he said, "Leaving for Leh on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir. I shall be visiting the forward areas to review the situation at the borders and also interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region. Looking forward to it."

Singh will also interact with the soldiers and review the operational preparedness of the force and also review the ground situation of troops at the hostile border areas with China.

The Defence Minister's visit comes after PM Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh which was on July 3. Initially, Singh was scheduled to visit Leh on July 3 but was deferred.

India China standoff

The Minister would also interact with the soldiers injured in the barbaric attack carried out by Chinese People's Liberation Army on June 15. In the attack, India lost 20 soldiers and Chinese Army too had casualties, figures still unknown.

Currently, both India and China are engaged in military and diplomatic deliberation to de-escalate the tense situation at the border areas. The countries are locked in a 10-week-long standoff at multiple points, hitherto unprecedented along the border.

On Tuesday both countries military delegates held deliberations about disengagement and de-escalation of troops and materials at the borders in Eastern Ladakh for 15 long hours.

Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for over eight weeks since May 5.

