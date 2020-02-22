Recently, reports in the media stated that the 74-year-old actor had asked Sunny Leone for her number at Daboo Ratnani's party. The report also said that Sunny Leone had instead given him her husband, Daniel Webber's number.

Kabir Bedi rubbished the rumors, clarifying what really happened at the party. On social media, Daniel Webber also reacted on the news and defended the senior actor.

"I asked her husband for his number," says Kabir Bedi

The incident took place at Daboo Ratnani's calendar launch where the actor apparently approached Sunny Leone for her number. However, it was actually her husband's number that the actor had wanted. Addressing the rumours, Kabir Bedi took to Twitter to shut them down. In an angry tweet, he writes, "Reports that I asked #SunnyLeone for her number are not true. The insinuation is defamatory." He addressed an article in a daily that reported the matter and asked them to take it down.

REPORTS that I asked #SunnyLeone for her number are not true. The insinuation is defamatory. At Daboo Ratnani’s party I asked her husband @DanielWeber99 for HIS number and HE entered it into my phone. Publications carrying this shameful @Spotboye report must remove it and clarify https://t.co/bBfoUNegTw — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) February 21, 2020

Daniel Webber's response to the report

In another tweet, Daniel Webber also wrote about the incident asking why the actor couldn't ask for his number. He further said that Bedi and Leone knew each other after working together.

Haha why can’t he ask for my number? He has her number as they know each other many years!! No need to print shit just to get a story. !!! https://t.co/YVnH4euZjx — Daniel Weber (@DanielWeber99) February 21, 2020

Kabir Bedi retweeted Webber's response calling the report shameful.

Thanks Daniel for telling it like it is. This kind of journalism is shameful. And upsetting. https://t.co/JgXQiKIAMr — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) February 21, 2020

Sunny Leone is yet to comment on the incident. This is a case much ado about nothing.