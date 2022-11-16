Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is surely an inspiration for the whole generation as the duo never shied away from expressing their love and respect for each other be it on social media or at public events.

However, this time on their wedding anniversary things were little different as Deepika Padukone did not share anything on her Instagram handle.

Why did Deepika didn't share a post on their 4th wedding anniversary for hubby?

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on November 14. Though Ranveer took to his social media handle to share an adorable post for his ladylove, the 'Pathaan' actress avoided posting anything for hubby.

While many people wondered if all is well between the two, especially after the recent divorce rumours, a report by Bollywood Life has claimed that Deepika Padukone has apparently decided to use her social media platforms only for her professional work. Reports stated that the actress believes that she does not need social media to express her love for Ranveer.

A source cited by the entertainment portal revealed, "Deepika Padukone is very much in love with her husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer and she doesn't need social media to express her love for him. Yes, she is very much aware of the public eye being on them and she has no qualms about paparazzi following them and capturing their PDA, but DP has made sure that she will only use social media for her professional work and not bring her personal life often on social media."

The source further added, "Deepika is on social media detox and doesn't want to fall prey to anything and everything that happens in this social media world and doesn't want to share every detail about her personal life on the same."

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the special occasion, Ranveer had shared a photo from Deepika's office where she was seen involved in a discussion with her team. Ranveer captioned the photo, "When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office. Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers and chocolate. Diamonds not needed buahaha. Take notes & thank me later; gentlemen..."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be soon seen in 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'.