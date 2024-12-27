IANS

Deepti Sharma spearheaded the Indian women's cricket team to a resounding 3-0 ODI series victory against the West Indies at the Kotambi Stadium. Sharma's performance, which included a six-wicket haul and an unbeaten 39-run knock, was instrumental in guiding India to a five-wicket victory on a challenging pitch under overcast conditions.

The West Indies, who chose to bat first, were bundled out for a modest total of 162. The downfall began in the very first over when Renuka Singh struck twice. Qiana Joseph was caught behind off a faint edge, and the in-form Hayley Matthews was dismissed by a superb in-swinger just four deliveries later.

Deandra Dottin's attempted slog in the fifth over brought her innings to an abrupt end as Singh claimed her third wicket, leaving the visitors in a precarious position at 9 for 3.

Singh finished with four wickets, demonstrating precision in cleaning up the lower order. However, it was Sharma's figures of 6/31 that decimated the middle and lower order, ensuring the West Indies never recovered from their shaky start.

Despite the collapse, Chinelle Henry and Shemaine Campbelle provided a glimmer of hope with a spirited 91-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Henry, playing her first ODI of the series, overcame a shaky start to score her third half-century. Her innings was marked by elegant cuts and glides, including a towering six off debutant left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar.

Campbelle, on the other hand, played positively against spin, dispatching Priya Mishra for three boundaries in a single over. Using her feet to drive and pull with authority, she looked set for a big score before falling for 46 to Sharma. A mistimed big shot landed in the safe hands of Pratika Rawal at long-on, triggering another collapse.

Chasing 163, India's start was far from ideal. Smriti Mandhana (4) and Harleen Deol (1) fell early to the moving ball, and Pratika Rawal's (18) dismissal to Hayley Matthews' off-spin added to the pressure. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur stepped in to steady the innings, unleashing a dazzling display of cover drives. She raced to 23 off 13 balls with exquisite boundaries off Deandra Dottin, but her stay was cut short on 32, when a skidding delivery from Afy Fletcher bowled her.

At 129 for 5, India's chase looked uncertain. However, Sharma once again rose to the occasion. Dropped at slip on 21 by Matthews, she capitalized on her second chance, anchoring the innings with a composed 39 not out. Joining Sharma at a tense juncture, Richa Ghosh provided the finishing touches with a brisk 23 off 11 balls. Her cameo included three sixes, two of which came in consecutive deliveries off Afy Fletcher. Ghosh's fearless hitting ensured India crossed the line with 12 overs to spare.

India's five-wicket win not only secured the series sweep but also showcased their all-round depth. Sharma, deservedly, was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

The Indian women's cricket team's victory over the West Indies was a testament to their skill, determination, and teamwork. With players like Sharma leading the charge, the future of Indian women's cricket looks promising.