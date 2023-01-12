One cannot disagree that social media is the best place to find inspiration. It is an open encyclopedia where people from different fields can master their art to become successful artists. Especially for fashion, beauty and makeup, social media platforms act as a powerful medium. Leveraging social media trends, makeup artist Deepti Mohindar has established herself as one of the celebrated names in the industry. Her working style is a result of experimentation with innovative makeup trends.

With a fantastic 2022, the celebrity MUA executed the finest makeup looks like the cold winter look, glossy and dewy makeup and the use of neon colours in makeovers. Now for 2023, she hopes to use more browns as many beauty companies are launching brown makeup. The high-shine wet look and the method of blush draping are the looks she is looking forward to implementing this year.

For the same, the stylist is sure to maximise the reach of her work through the digital space. Originally, she hails from the advertising field, but she switched her profession in 2006 after her pregnancy. Having trained under Corry Wallia, Bharat Dooris, and Jharna Shah, she is also certified by the Toni & Guy Academy, Kuala Lumpur. The makeup artist has her beauty salon in Kolkata named Studio MeCHE, a one-stop destination for bridal makeup, hair and other beauty services for women.

While her working style sets her apart, she considers social media platforms a boon. She says, "What you show the most on the internet is what sells the most among customers. I am fortunate that my presence clicked among beauty and makeup lovers. Along with it, love and appreciation from celebrities and influencers added fuel to my work. Social media is not just to showcase your portfolio but is also an open book to learn new things from other creative professionals. I am glad I have learnt how to increase brand value digitally."

Taking adequate exposure from social media platforms, the makeup artist has become a name for fashion shows, pre-wedding shoots, weddings and other events. A majority of her work is on her Instagram page '@deeptimohindarofficial', which has bridal makeovers from India and overseas.

In her career, she has styled artists like Vindu Dara Singh, Richa Chadha, Arslan Goni, Lisa Haydon, Shibani Kashyap and many other celebrities. For 2023, she aims to bring new makeup trends and create a rage in the beauty industry. In the past, she has won awards like the FICCI FLO Award for Makeup Artist of the Year 2019 and the Zee Award for Best Businesswoman of the Year 2019.