Wrong are those who believe to travel and tell no one. Deepti Chandak, an award-winning International blogger and entrepreneur has explored and expressed the value one can derive from travel, fashion, food and entertainment. She has shown several hidden treasures of the world through her eyes which has helped her one of the most known influencers. Be it the streets of Europe or the shores of Mauritius or the skyscrapers of Dubai, Deepti has surely revealed some of the must visit places of the globe to her followers.

Talking about her education, she has a B.Sc degree in Mathematics from Jai Hind College, Mumbai and is also an MBA graduate from Rizvi College, Mumbai. Morever, she has been a media director for several luxury brands in the UAE and India. Her blogging journey began in 2012. Her passion for fashion and travel made her a blogger and soon it became a part of her life. Talking about it, Deepti said, "It's my full time dream that I am living".

Deepti considers her blogging career as rediscovering herself. She believes that it gave her the strength to stand for herself. "The most interesting thing about my career is that there is always something new every day, from brands to shoots to new discoveries", she said. Over the last 7 years, her blog named 'jivewithdeepti' has flourished with more than 189K followers and today she is regarded as a key social influencer in Asia and Middle East.

Today she is recognised as Travel and Trends connoisseur and nothing makes her happier than receiving messages from her followers for changing their lives in a positive light. Going by her words, Deepti Chandak believes that blogging is her passion and she lives it.

