Deepit Bhatti, otherwise recognized as Wrst Kid, seems to get all the bags and attention as he comes a long way in his life by leveraging his multiple talents. The social media influencer-turned-musical artist and entrepreneur takes home the title of being one of the youngest multi-talented artists to incorporate a company in the United States at only 19 years of age.

If you have been on social media/internet for quite a while, you have probably seen him around because of his eye-catching pictures and several controversies. The controversial social media star is now taking over the business space. While there are many copycats in the entertainment industry, he is leading them all with his smart decisions. Here is what you need to know about him:

He (born September 15, 2001) otherwise known as Wrst Kid, is an Internet personality, Musical artist, Songwriter, Athlete, Model, Sketch artist, and Entrepreneur who serves as the CEO & Founder at CANCLD. He initially rose to prominence on the photo and video-sharing apps like Facebook and Instagram, before stepping in the Business and Music Industry.

He has been in the public eye since 2017/2018 and since has been the main topic when it comes to influencing people and setting trends. He has also reportedly advertised for several brands like mCaffeine, Bewakoof, The Souled Store and more.

In July 2021, he incorporated CANCLD LLC. The company is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and operates as a media company. Some sources shows that CANCLD was allegedly supposed to be an e-commerce company at first but it was introduced to the audience as a media firm on the launch. As of 2022, CANCLD backs up several media brands and keeps them anonymous from the general public due to repeated imitation from the non-creatives.

The internet personality was reportedly only 19-years-old when he first incorporated his company as a US LLC from India. As an Indian resident, people might assume that he may have faced many issues in setting up a company overseas but it seems like the outcome was truly advantageous.

Soon after incorporating CANCLD LLC, he founded SLCTVE. SLCTVE is a clothing brand operating under CANCLD LLC. It started as a merch brand but the first collection sold out quickly so the artist decided to turn it into a full-fledged clothing brand. SLCTVE's new collection is currently under operation and he is taking his time to design the new one.