TV actress Deepika Singh Goyal's mother has been tested positive for coronavirus. The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress took to Instagram to inform her fans, chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a hope that her mother would get some help from concerned authorities for her treatment.

"My mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive. ‪My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn't give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personell are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help," Deepika Singh Goyal posted on Instagram.

In her post, Deepika shared the address of her Delhi residence and asked people to contact her husband Rohit Raj Goyal while sharing his phone number.

She also shared that her mother had fever and lost her taste bud. They got her tested but no hospital was ready to admit her mother since they didn't have any hard copy of the report. She also claimed that doctors and hospital authorities didn't reach out to them for help and they didn't know what should be done next in this panic situation.

On Twitter, she shared the copy of the test report and wrote, "My mom & dad are in Delhi. Mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive & Lady Hardinge hospital didn't give reports only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personell are reading this and my mom there receives some relief."