It's no secret that Bollywood stars make money, a lot of money. They make a lot more than many can make in a lifetime. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh find themselves in that club. A club whose entry is restricted to a few.

The couple individually has very high net worths but when they come together it's startling. Well, they're setting the bar for all are aspirations, surely.

Deepika Padukone's net worth

The most recent report suggests that Deepika Padukone's estimated net worth comes up to $16 million, or INR 103 crores. No joke. In the last three years, her net worth has increased by 40%. The actress charges just INR 10 crores per film, and 8 crores per endorsement.

In 2013, the Bollywood actress bought a luxury home that is valued at approximately INR 6 crores. She also has numerous cars, an Audi A8 which has a value of INR 1.2 crores, among other brands she also has a Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, and BMW. Her personal investments are also valued at INR 35 crores.

Even with the high net worth, Deepika also contributes generously to charity and has adopted a village in Maharashtra.

Ranveer Singh's net worth

Bollywood's powerhouse, Ranveer Singh has a net worth of $28 million, about INR 207 crores according to reports. The actor draws in an annual income of about INR 32 crore. Unlike his wife, Ranveer charges between 10 and 15 crores per movie.

The actor owns a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Beaumonde Towers which costs around INR 15 crores. He also owns property in Goregaon valued at INR 10 crores and in Goa of about INR 9 crores. Ranveer Singh owns numerous expensive rides, Aston Martin Rapide that comes up to INR 3.29 crores, Mercedes Benz GLS which is values at INR 1.5 crores, a Jaguar XJL of INR 1.07 crores, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado of INR 1.04 crores, and a Mercedes Benz E Class of INR 70 lakhs. What's more the actor owns shoe collection worth INR 68 lakhs.

The power couple's combined net worth would then come to around $44 million. What do we plebs know?