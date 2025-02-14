Valentine's Day—a celebration of love in all its forms: passionate, tragic, unconventional, and exhilarating. Gone are the days when love was considered sacred. In today's Gen Z lingo, love has lost its essence, replaced by terms like situationship, benching, and various other modern dating trends that lack commitment. We now live in a world where OTT subscriptions last longer than relationships.

Despite witnessing countless love stories ending in breakups, some romances still feel like they're straight out of a fairytale. In today's fast-paced world, finding love that stands the test of time is rare—but these celebrity couples prove it's still possible. Whether they've been together for decades or found their perfect match under the spotlight, these couples continue to redefine couple goals.

Let's take a look at the celebrity pairs who keep our faith in love alive.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

One of television's most beloved couples, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, began dating while they were housemates on the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The couple often takes to social media to share adorable, romantic pictures, leaving fans in awe.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The "it" couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, tied the knot in April 2022. The power couple never misses a chance to mention each other in interviews. Whether at events or on social media, they always serve marriage goals—be it holding hands or simply sharing loving glances. Now, with their daughter Raha in their lives, the trio often makes for a picture-perfect family.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the perfect examples of opposites attract. Ranveer has been by Deepika's side through thick and thin, helping her overcome depression. He often leaves adorable comments on her pictures and has always spoken about her with immense admiration in interviews. Needless to say, Ranveer truly cherishes Deepika. The couple recently embraced parenthood, welcoming their daughter, Dua Padukone.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of Bollywood's most adored couples. Fans were thrilled when the duo tied the knot, especially since they initially managed to keep their relationship private. However, after their wedding, Katrina blended beautifully into Vicky's family and embraced Indian traditions wholeheartedly. She is often seen celebrating Karva Chauth, Diwali, and other festivities with her in-laws. Recently, at the Chhaava event, Katrina stunned in a saree. While the couple doesn't frequently share pictures together on social media, their public appearances always make fans go aww.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are undeniably one of Bollywood's most stunning couples. They got married on February 7, 2023, in a dreamy, intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Though they prefer to keep their relationship low-key on Instagram, their love story has captivated fans. On Koffee with Karan, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. Their bond deepened when they worked together in Shershaah, and love blossomed on set.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam and Anand often serve major couple goals. The actor married someone who is not from the industry. Sonam began dating in 2016. They had first met in 2014 through their mutual friend Pernia Qureshi. They tied the knot in May 2018 in a traditional ceremony and welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022. The couple often take to Instagram and share candid and mushy loved-up pictures on their social media. On Valentine's Day, the couple shared a cute post wishing each other.

Other celebrity couples who often indulge in PDA include Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, and Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Whether it's sharing romantic moments on social media, making adorable public appearances, or expressing their love openly, these couples never shy away from showing their affection.