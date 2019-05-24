Global icon, Deepika Padukone left no stone unturned at the red carpet of Cannes 2019 where she was seen wearing a tulle lime green gown with an adorable pink headband. Interestingly, just like last year how Deepika's neon pink dragon gown had inspired singing sensation Beyonce, this year international supermodel Kendall Jenner also wore a gown inspired by Deepika's lime green ruffled gown.

Deepika's sartorial pick of last year, the neon pink dragon outfit was the most talked about look in the fashion universe from which Beyonce took all the inspiration and now it is Kendall Jenner, an Instagram sensation and an international supermodel to do the same.

Recently, Deepika bagged yet another feather in her cap as she emerged as India's most trusted female actor from Bollywood, according to TRA, when it comes to the endorsement.

After making a strikingly impressive outing at the Met Gala 2019, Deepika dazzled at the red carpet of Cannes 2019 with a spectrum of silhouettes that got the world swooning.

Deepika commands the title of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being one of the highest paid actresses.

After bringing to screen the courage and valour of Rani Padmini, Deepika is busy with personifying another tale of bravery and human spirit with Malti, an acid attack survivor. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is a story of the strength and integrity of a woman. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is all set to release on January 10, 2020.