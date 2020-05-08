How many times this lockdown, have you tried to order groceries but not had a delivery slot? If you have had smooth sailing throughout, you're one of the lucky ones. With the lockdown and the arising confusion, delivery of groceries and supplies has been an ordeal for many.

At least now we know we're not alone when Deepika Padukone is facing plebian problems like us. The actress shared a blow-by-blow account of her experience, and clearly her frustration hits differently since many of us understand exactly how she feels.

Deepika Padukone struggles to order groceries

If we're being perfectly honest, one of the persistent problems we've faced during the lockdown is getting groceries. Whether it's buying them or getting delivered, on both accounts it's been stressful. With the lockdown extended, that means we're going to have to deal with it for longer.

Still, it's reassuring to know that an accomplished superstar like Deepika Padukone is facing similar issues. The actress shared her experience online in a series of posts in her Instagram story. First trying to find a slot, choosing the slot, and then being told delivery slots are full. The amount of time just ordering groceries takes is not a joke. However, the actress' story does make you laugh, out of sheer relatability.

Deepika Padukone has been putting up many relatable posts through the lockdown, giving us company during these troubled times amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. In her story, the actress made sure to tag the grocery store in question, surely with her post they'll respond and make what needs to happen, happen. That's the difference between us and Deepika Padukone.