It is time for another good news in the Padukone family. After the birth of Deepika Padukone's daughter, it is now time for Anisha Padukone's wedding. Deepika Padukone's younger sister, Anisha, is all set to get married to businessman Rohan Acharya. Rohan is reportedly the great-grandson of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy.

How the two met?

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, Rohan is the brother of Disha Acharya, who Sunny Deol's daughter-in-law. The report states that Rohan and Anisha have known each other for a while but have preferred to keep their relationship under wraps. The family is expected to make a statement soon. Ranveer Singh is said to have played cupid between the couple.

Linked to Sunny Deol's family

"Ranveer's parents and Sumit Acharya are very close. It's a wonderful family, and Anisha and Rohan naturally clicked as they met over several gatherings," the source said.

Anisha Padukone is the younger daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone and wife Ujjala. She is currently positioned as the director in Deepika Padukone's The Live Love Laugh Foundation. The foundation works towards mental health and raising awareness around depression.

In other news, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently unveiled their daughter, Dua Paukone Singh's face to the world. The Papa Singh couldn't stop praising Deepika as a new mother.

"There is a new center piece of her universe and that's our baby girl Dua. This is the best version of Deepika I have ever known. As it is often said, 'the way you do one thing is the way you do everything'. That holds true in the case of Deepika as a mother. She is completely present. Absolutely immersed. Extremely attentive, sensitive, caring, and beautifully gentle," Ranveer had recently said at an event.