Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her badminton session with world champion shuttler PV Sindhu. The images showed the duo playing an intense game of badminton on an indoor court.

Sharing the images on social media, Deepika, who is also the daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone, wrote: "Just a regular day in my life...Burning calories with @pvsindhu1!" However, the images have left netizens wondering if it's just a regular day practice or a biopic on Sindhu is in the works.

At present, the image has over 1.9 million likes with her fans and followers commenting on it. One wrote: "Lgta h biopic bnne vli h (seems like a biopic is being made)," while another said, "That means i was right, we are getting the PV SINDHU BIOPIC". A third user wrote, "R u began prep for sindhu's biopic!". Another user asked, "Is there a biopic on the wayyy?"

The 'Chhapaak' actress' husband and actor Ranveer Singh also dropped a comment on the photograph. He wrote: "MAJOR FOMO ATTACK!"

Earlier, Deepika and Sindhu had met each other for a dinner in Mumbai. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer had posted a selfie from their dinner night at Worli restaurant and captioned the image as: "Smashing time!"

To this, Sindhu had replied: "@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone Lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to see you soon."

On the work front

Meanwhile, the actress is awaiting the release of the film '83, which is based on the life of Kapil Dev. In this film, Deepika will be seen playing the character of Kapil Dev's wife, while Ranveer Singh will be essaying the role of the former Indian cricket captain. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in 'Pathan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, 'The Intern', 'Fighter' and Shakun Batra's Next.

On the sports front, P. V. Sindhu recently became the first Indian woman to claim two Olympic medals after she won a badminton bronze medal in Tokyo in August, adding to her silver from Rio 2016. The ace Indian shuttler defeated China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match.