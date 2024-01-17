For a while now there have been rumours of all not being well between Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand. There were speculations that because of Deepika's less screen timing in Fighter, the two are not sharing the greatest of equation. A section also speculated that the two of them weren't even following each other on social media.

How the rumours started

What further fuelled the fire was Deepika Padukone's absence at the trailer launch of Fighter. Even though there were reports of Deepika missing the trailer launch due to being unwell, some were quick to link it to the alleged feud between her and the director. However, one sweet gesture by Siddharth Anand was enough to burst the misconceptions people had.

Fighter director's cute gesture

During the photo-op at the trailer launch, when the starcast and the team was posing, Siddharth urged everyone to keep some space for Deepika even when she wasn't there. He also added that he missed her at the event. "We need to keep space for Deepika, we are missing her, and Deepu we love you," said the Fighter director.

"Come on January 25 to cheer and love the film. We have given it our all. It is not an easy film. I've made a decent amount of action films but this has been another journey altogether," Siddharth said at the trailer launch. "Everyone has helped us, it's a team effort, this is not a one-man show. Everybody has contributed towards the film. My team is still at the studios giving (final) touches. I want to thank everyone in my team and everyone here," he added.

Earlier, on Koffee with Karan, Deepika Padukone had called her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan the best. Netizens were bowled over by the camaraderie between the lead pair in the film's trailer.