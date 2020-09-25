Deepika Padukone has landed in Mumbai, along with husband Ranveer Singh, to be questioned by the NCB. The Narcotics Control Bureau had sent summons to Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan in the ongoing drugs case, which was opened after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik have already been arrested and kept in judicial custody till Oct 6.

Ranveer Singh wants to accompany Deepika

Amid all this, Ranveer Singh has allegedly written a formal request to let him be there with Deepika during the questioning. In his application, Ranveer has allegedly sought permission to remain by Deepika's side throughout the questioning as she suffers from anxiety. Deepika Padukone's manager, Karishma Prakash has also been summoned by the NCB to come for a statement today.

Leaked WhatsApp chat of Deepika

In a leaked WhatsApp chat accessed by Republic, Deepika Padukone was allegedly seen asking for hash. It was further reported that Deepika wanted hash and not weed and was further seen discussing the logistics.

Leaked WhatsApp chat of Shraddha

In another chat, Shraddha Kapoor was seen talking to Jaya Saha about CBD oil.