There is no place like Twitter to find some of the world's best humour. Often the subject of this humour and the source are celebrities. Deepika Padukone is known for her beauty and grace, but Twitter has got an excellent opportunity to ruin her moment. 

Deepika Padukone recently had a glamorous beach photoshoot and shared the photos on her Twitter feed. Amidst compliments, the actress received another kind of overwhelming response. Netizens flooded the comments section with a wave of memes, no pun intended.

Deepika Padukone's photoshoot becomes a meme fest

Deepika often posts her photoshoots for various magazine covers, as an actress it's part of her job description. Gasping over her immense beauty might get routine for some, thus giving us a hilarious outcome, nobody really can mind. 

The actress recently posted her Elle photoshoot on Twitter where she is seen on a beach, with a whole graceful aesthetic. One pose struck audiences, where the Bollywood actress had raised her arms above her head. They didn't delay or cut the actress any slack, with some creativity they made memes out of the pose, of the actress riding the local. Their creativity does deserve applause.

The best part is we can imagine that if Deepika Padukone does decide to ride the local, this might be how she would look after all. 

