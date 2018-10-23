The biggest Bollywood wedding news of the year is finally here and we just can't keep calm! After six years of denying, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally accepted their relationship. Not just that, the duo have even revealed their wedding date. The most admired and loved couple of Bollywood, Deepika and Ranveer are ready to take the plunge and netizens have totally lost it! From the minute the duo announced their wedding, twitter has been flooded with hilarious memes.

As per reports, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar are some of the guests who have been invited to the wedding. The lavish wedding, which will take place in Italy, will witness the who's who of the industry in full attendance. For their industry friends and relatives, the duo will even host a reception in Mumbai together.

Let's take a look some of the hilarious memes which will surely turn your Tuesday into a blissful one!