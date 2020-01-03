Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has confirmed that she and her husband Ranveer Singh often wear each other's shoes. The Chhapaak star has disclosed this on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have left no stone unturned to give couple goals with their super cute relationship. Wherever they are spotted in public, they end up giving us some beautiful moments. Be it on a red carpet or celebrating birthdays or anniversaries, they make sure to offer something different.

These days, Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her upcoming movie Chhapaak and visiting various TV channels for its publicity. The actress recently made a visit to The Kapil Sharma Show, when she shared some amusing insights from her relationship with Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone on wearing husband's shoes

The rumours about the couple exchanging each other's footwear have been doing rounds for some time now. When Kapil Sharma asked about it, Deepika Padukone admitted and said that married life is no fun if you don't share and exchange personal things. She shared, "Yes! This is true. Our shoe sizes are almost the same. We often wear each other's shoes."

Deepika Padukone admits stealing money from Ranveer's purse

Kapil Sharma enquired her whether she does all basic household chores that a housewife does. Deepika Padukone replied, "Yes! I buy milk daily for the house and also prepare daily, weekly and monthly lists of grocery shopping." Later, he asked if she secretly takes money from her husbands' purse to which Deepika replied, "Yes! Like any other normal housewife, I sometimes take money from his purse."

Chhapaak release in theatres

However, Chhapaak (transl. Splash) is a social drama film, based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. Deepika Padukone has played the lead role, besides co-produced the film with Fox Star Studios, Govind Singh Sandhu and Meghna Gulzar, who has also directed it. The movie featuring Vikrant Massey alongside DP is scheduled for worldwide release on January 10.