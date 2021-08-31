Actress Deepika Padukone is all set for her second Hollywood film, which is a cross-cultural romantic-comedy that the 'Padmaavat' actress will also co-produce under her banner titled Ka Productions. This latest announcement comes four-and-a-half years after she starred in Vin Diesel's 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'.

The news started doing rounds on social media after Deepika Padukone shared a screenshot of a story carried by Deadline on her Instagram Stories. However, a few hours later, the actress officially announced the project on her own social media handles.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika wrote, "World renowned performer and producer @deepikapadukone is teaming up with STXfilms to bring her next #RomCom to audiences around the globe."

Soon after the post, her fans were all praise for her and her husband Ranveer Singh also joined to congratulate her. Taking to the comments section, Ranveer dropped multiple clapping hands and heart emojis and wrote, "Wah!"

Deepika Padukone will be playing the lead in the film, developed by Eros STX Global Corporations' division STXfilms. It seems STXfilms is also in talks with Temple Hill Productions' Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen, of the Twilight franchise and The Fault in Our Stars fame, to develop the project.

'Thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms'

In a statement, the 35-year-old actress said, "Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I'm thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka's ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world."

Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, also expressed his excitement about the latest collaboration with the 'Ramleela' star. "There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill. We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh," he said.

On the work front

In 2020, the actress turned producer with her film 'Chhapaak'. She has also announced the Indian adaptation of the international film 'The Intern' under her banner, where she will be seen starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, apart from this international project, Deepika also has several other interesting projects in her kitty, including upcoming cricket drama '83 opposite her husband Ranveer Singh, 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan, Shakun Batra's upcoming domestic noir film, 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan, and Project-K with Prabhas, among other projects.