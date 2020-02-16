Salman Khan has been known more for rubbing people the wrong way than being friends. Let's take a look at the top actresses Salman Khan didn't behave well with.

Katrina Kaif: The fact that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif dated once has remained Bollywood's worst kept secret. In fact, it was Salman who helped Katrina move ahead in her career and recommended her to several producers, during her early days in the industry. While the two parted ways and remain quite close friends, Salman found it quite hard to move on. At not just one, but at several instances, Salman insulted Kaif. Apart from publically calling her 'Ms Katrina Kapoor' and 'Aur kitna neeche jaogi', Salman also took a jibe at her dancing skills on Super Dancer 3. Even when Priyanka walked out of his film, Bharat, Salman reminded Katrina at several media interactions that she got the part because Priyanka had left and she was the second choice.

Priyanka Chopra: Well, unless you have been living under a rock, you would know what all Salman Khan said about Priyanka Chopra's exit from his film, Bharat. Unable to take the rejection, Salman said, "She [Priyanka Chopra], over Bharat, did choose USA in the 'nick' of time. She has worked so hard all her life, okay? And when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped that film and got married. You know, hats off! Usually, people leave their husbands for a film like this." Not the one to stop just at this, Salman kept taking jibes and digs at Priyanka at various platforms on all his interviews.

Deepika Padukone: In one of the episodes of this season of Bigg Boss, where Deepika had come to promote her film Chhapaak, Salman Khan's body language and voice seemed too cold towards Deepika Padukone. And, the actor kept teasing Deepika and tried pushing her buttons every now and then. From repeatedly asking about her pregnancy, which she clearly has stated that she doesn't like answering to, to accusing her of imitating Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan was at it completely. Salman Khan recently had said that he couldn't afford the 'luxury' of being depressed. This had irked Deepika Padukone, who has been quite vocal about her battle with depression and is strongly working towards eradicating the stigma attached to it. Deepika had in an interview retaliated at Salman Khan's luxury comment and had told Vogue, "The word that best describes my experience of depression is struggle. Every second was a struggle. I felt exhausted the whole time. People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star said recently that he didn't have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice."

Kangana Ranaut: It all happened when Kangana Ranaut had come to promote her film, Panga, on Bigg Boss. According to Janta Ka Reporter, Salman Khan introduced Kangana Ranaut to the audience and housemates by saying that she was an 'expert on picking fights'. The report says that he asked Kangana whether the film titled 'Panga' was infact her own biopic, to which a sarcastic Kangana said that it could be his biopic as well, which was a clear indication at Salman's brawls and fights in the industry. The report also states that Kangana said it's not necessary for one to act in their own biopic, which left Salman visibly irritated. He shot back at her and said that she had already started picking fights with him. Not only that, he also said that Kangana could play him as well in her movie as she is very versatile. In another segment, where Kangana had to re-enact a scene from Queen, Salman said that her acting was bad.

Juhi Chawla: Salman Khan, who hasn't partnered with Juhi in any of the films, had a rather sarcastic tone towards her. When Juhi joined him on Bigg Boss and said, "I am the only heroine of his generation whom he has never co-starred with," Salman immediately reminded her that she had once refused to star opposite him in a movie directed by Bobby Kent and instead had recommended Aamir Khan's name to the makers. When Juhi said, "We can work together now," Salman replied, "Yeah, you can play my mother now."