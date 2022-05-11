Bollywood actor Ranver Singh is at present quite busy promoting his upcoming comedy-drama titled 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. The film will showcase the 'Padmavaat' actor as a Gujarati man who goes on a mission to protect his wife and unborn child from a patriarchal society. The film will portray important societal issues such as female foeticide and gender discrimination in a quirky manner.

While promoting the film, Ranveer has often spoken about his wife Deepika Padukone and how he takes out time for his family.Talking about the same in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor was asked if he has chosen any name for his future kids and he said that he is obsessed with kids' names. Ranveer said, "I'm fascinated by unique names, every name phonetically has a different quality. Some are powerful names, some are cute names, and some are short names."

Is Deepika Padukone pregnant?

He also revealed that he has prepared a whole list of names for his future kids; however, he refused to reveal them. "I'm very secretive about it because I don't want people to steal them. I don't want them to get common. I do have a list but I'm playing that card very close to me. But, I'm discussing them with Deepika," Ranveer added.

Now, does that give a hint to some good news that his fans can expect soon? Well, that remains undisclosed but this clearly indicates the actor is thinking about a child and the couple is willing to welcome a baby, perhaps soon. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018, after dating for several years.

'Deepika never lies to me'

Meanwhile, when asked about his wife Deepika Padukone's reation about the film, Ranveer said, "Deepika is somebody who can be brutally honest. She never lies to me, she always tells it like it is. And because it comes from her, somebody that I'm closest to in my life, therefore when she gives me a compliment, it hits different."

Ranveer continued, "She said something that went straight to my heart, after 83 and after the trailer of Jayeshbhai. She was like, 'Man, I don't think I've seen this in... What you're doing is quite unprecedented, because you are bonafide mainstream, yet you are able to, time after time, create distinctive characters. I don't know of any other reference point of a mainstream actor who is able to go so distinctively into characterisation, yet fully in the mainstream. It's like when one sees you, one sees no trace of you. You've taken it to a degree that is unprecedented.' That was something she told me after Kapil, and she repeated it after she saw my avatar as Jayesh."

Apart from the '83' actor, the upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' also stars Shalini Pandey as his wife, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah as his parents. Directed by by Divyang Thakkar, the film is slated for a theatrical release on May 13. The film is backed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Productions.