Sonam Kapoor might have her doubts on Deepika Padukone receiving her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As Deepika is all set to create history, contemporary Sonam might not be convinced. Popular Instagram account, Diet Sabya, has made some revelations about the money involved in the Walk of Fame star and which has left everyone talking.

Money involved in Hall of Fame

"Deepu's getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. Confirmed na? Fun fact: Once you get nominated (usually by fans who pay a nominal fee of 250 USD), the celebrity (or a brand that's sponsoring said celeb) has to pay 75000-85000 USD for the installation and maintenance of the star," the post read.

The post was liked by not just several movie buffs but even Sonam Kapoor. Not just Sonam, even Rhea Kapoor liked the post, further fuelling conspiracy theories. While the alleged other side of the story might interest others, Deepika has been hailed by many of her co-stars for the honour.

Deepika's reaction to the post

Deepika herself reacted to the receiving the honour with a social media post. The 'Padmaavat' actress took to social media stories and wrote, "Gratitude." DP will get two years for the installation and unveiling of the star in her honour.

"The recipient has up to two years to schedule their ceremony. If it is not done within the two-year period, it will expire, and an application must be resubmitted," the website said.

Meanwhile, Deepika is busy spending some quality time with her baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their baby girl in September last year and ever since, the leggy lass has stayed majorly away from the camera.