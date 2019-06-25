Deepika Padukone has been creating a buzz not only across Bollywood but all over the world for not just being a global icon but an inspiration, for one and all. The actress is ruling as a global icon and she is capturing hearts wherever she goes.

Recently, she was appreciated by the 2019 Miss India winner Suman Rao. The beauty shared, "My favourite actress is Deepika Padukone. She really inspires me for the person she is and the way she carries herself I really love her personality". This truly is a sight to see one beauty be all praises for another- talking about how much she respects her.

This is not the first time that the actress is receiving praise for who she is. Earlier as well, many iconic stars have expressed their love and admiration towards her for her strikingly impressive work. From being the leading lady to being vocal about her journey with depression, Deepika proves to be an inspiration.

Deepika's charm has not only captivated the Indian masses but has left an impact on Hollywood's biggest names as well. The actress is the first choice for every iconic director for her presence where she is well known for her versatility and professionalism.

Not only that but each and every prominent brand wants to collaborate with her for the iconic presence she holds.

Recently at an awards ceremony, Deepika received the "Millennial of the Year" award and she deserved every bit of it. The actress is well known for making brave and bold choices and apart from that, she is super relatable and fun which undoubtedly makes her the Millennial star for all.

Apart from work, the actress is killing it with her ravishing looks during Met Gala and Cannes. She is the talk of the town and the fan-frenzy is always super thrilled and supportive of whatever she does.

In a recent development, Deepika Padukone also commands over the title of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', which is based on the life of acid attack survivor -- Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Deepika's most anticipated upcoming movie is all set to release on 10th January 2020.

Apart from that, the actress confirmed that she will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia in the upcoming Ranveer Singh starrer '83. The beautiful couple will be sharing the screen for the first time since their wedding.