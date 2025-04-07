Newly-minted parents Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are embracing parenthood with joy. The first-time parents are currently busy with their newborn daughter. While both are occupied, Ranveer is often spotted at events and seen dancing at high-profile weddings. Deepika, on the other hand, had taken maternity leave for several months.

Fans of the couple have been waiting with bated breath to see them together on screen again. On Sunday, their wish came true as Ranveer and Deepika appeared on screen for the first time since the birth of their daughter, Dua. The couple starred in a recent advertisement, which has now gone viral.

Deepika-Ranveer's kiss

In the ad, Deepika walks into the room while Ranveer is lovingly gazing at photos from a party they hosted. She complains about the heat outside, and Ranveer gestures toward the air conditioner keeping their home cool. Deepika then grumbles that no one has complimented their new AC. In response, Ranveer points to the party pictures, showing guests admiring the sleek design of the newly installed AC, seemingly more impressed by it than by the food Deepika prepared.

Ranveer playfully calms an annoyed Deepika and kisses her, saying, "I got this AC for you." She smiles and kisses him back.

Netizens were seen gushing over Deepika and Ranveer's effortless chemistry.

A user wrote, "DeepVeer is back!"

Another mentioned, "Can't wait for Deepika and Ranveer to do a movie together."

The third one wrote, "Dua's parents look truly in love.."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. The couple introduced their little one to the world during Diwali last year and revealed their daugther's name, Dua Padukone Singh. Taking to social media along with a heartfelt message, they wrote, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude."